Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is looking to add to his collection of NBA hardware. Recently, on his trip to China, Thompson walked past a statue of Thanos, the infamous Marvel supervillain, and he tied the encounter to the Warriors' pursuit of another championship.

Thompson has already won four NBA championships during his stint with the Warriors, summiting the NBA mountaintop in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

A fifth ring would put the future Hall-of-Famer in rarefied NBA air.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, which tips off in October, Klay Thompson and the Warriors will not be championship favorites when opening night gets underway.

Last season was filled with frustration for the dynasty from the Bay Area. Things got off to a turbulent start when franchise heart-and-soul Draymond Green punched shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has since been traded to the Washington Wizards, at practice.

Although the Warriors were among the best home teams in the NBA last season, they were one of its worst away from the Chase Center, and they had to begin the playoffs in the lower half of the Western Conference bracket as a result.

The Warriors would use their playoff pedigree to squeak past the Sacramento Kings in Round One. However, eventually, the year's inconsistency would catch up to them in a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson in particular struggled in the Lakers series, unable to hit the difficult three-pointers he's been known to knock down throughout his career.

Still, no one in their right mind will completely disregard Thompson and the Warriors heading into 2023-24. This is, after all, still one of the great shooters in NBA history, and if things break right for Golden State, a Thanos-like fifth championship may still be within reach.

 