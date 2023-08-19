Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is trying to live in the moment for the rest of his storied NBA career.

The future hall of famer recently stopped by Paul George's Podcast P with Paul George presented Wave Sports + Entertainment to reflect on his career and look forward to what's left in store.

“You've got to just be as present with everything as you possibly can,” Klay Thompson said. “It's such a privilege to play in this league.”

Thompson also indicated his belief that he has four-to-five years left of playing at the highest level.

The 33-year-old Thompson joined the Warriors when he was drafted by them in 2011 and immediately formed one-half of the famous – or infamous, depending on which fanbase you ask – “Splash Brothers” backcourt alongside Stephen Curry.

While Thompson has spent much of his career playing at an All-NBA level, he had to deal with two significant injuries in 2019 and 2020, tearing his ACL and Achilles just months apart from one another.

This set the stage for an inspiring comeback story, as he retook the court in 2021 and helped lead the Warriors to their 2022 NBA championship win. However, this past postseason, the Thompson showed some signs of decline, struggling mightily in Golden State's second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, it's not hard to envision a shooter extraordinaire such as Thompson playing well into his late-30s, even with his long injury history. It's glad to see that he is learning to embrace the moment and enjoy the great privilege that is being an NBA player.