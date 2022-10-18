Klay Thompson’s All-Star declaration will make Stephen Curry, Warriors fans smile

Klay Thompson has big plans this 2022-23 season, and it should excite not only Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors but also the whole fan base.

In a Q&A with NBA.com, Thompson was asked about his expectations for the season. The Warriors sharpshooter didn’t hold back in expressing his personal goal, which is to recapture his All-Star form.

Of course Thompson doesn’t expect it to come right off the bat. After a rather light offseason where the Warriors eased him back in his first full healthy summer, he is set to play in limited minutes to start the campaign. Nonetheless, Thompson is optimistic he can do it now that he’s in a good place physically and mentally.

“I expect to play at an All-Star level again and hopefully become an All-Star. Early on, I’m on a minutes restriction. So, I’ll try to be as efficient as I can with those 20 minutes,” Thompson shared.

“Within the next few weeks, I expect to play starter minutes again. I expect to be great with all the training I did and all the experience I gained from last year. I’m no longer being inserted in the middle of the season, so I expect to have a really good year.”

That is certainly music to the ears of Warriors fans. An All-Star Klay Thompson makes Golden State even more lethal. After all, who’s going to stop him and Stephen Curry, especially when they get hot?

Fans will have to be patient of Thompson to begin the year, but there is a reason to believe the wait for All-Star Klay to appear won’t be long.