Klay Thompson’s heartbreaking reason why he’s unlikely to play in Japan Games

The Golden State Warriors are kicking off their 2022-23 NBA season with a slate of preseason games in Japan. Klay Thompson made the trip with the team but knew that he would likely not play in either contest against the Washington Wizards.

Thompson is sitting out the NBA’s Japan Games to ensure he is completely ready to go for the regular season. He explained that he didn’t participate in many scrimmages this summer because the thought of him tearing his Achilles still lingers. The Warriors star knows that it’s a mental obstacle he still has to overcome.

Klay Thomspon said he didn’t scrimmage much over the summer, in part because the last time he did he tore his Achilles. He knows it’s a mental hurdle he has to get over, but hasn’t yet. Because of that, the training staff told him last week it was unlikely he’d play in Tokyo. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 1, 2022

Klay Thompson’s courageous journey back to the court after tears in his ACL and Achilles tendons was one of the highlights of last season. He posted 20.4 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep. Helping him avoid any injury is key for the Warriors, so having him sit out exhibition games is completely understandable.

Thompson still put on a show in front of the Japanese crowd by teaming up with Stephen Curry to defeat Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a 3-point competition. He will pursue his fifth championship alongside Curry and Draymond Green this season.

The Warriors defeated the Wizards 96-87 on Friday thanks to a strong showing from James Wiseman and the two teams will play again on Sunday. Although fans will have to wait until the regular season to see Thompson, the benefit of giving his body as much time as possible to continue recovering is worth it.