There’s no one like Klay Thompson. He wasn’t exactly lacking self-assurance before returning from two-and-a-half seasons lost to serious injury. And now that he’s helped the Golden State Warriors win a fourth title in eight seasons, flashing the two-way form on basketball’s biggest stage that once made him a perennial All-NBA candidate, Thompson is celebrating his remarkable accomplishments with even more shameless aplomb.

How many young fans from across Dub Nation have boasted about their favorite team’s 2022 title by writing in the sand? Thompson followed their lead while vacationing in the Bahamas during the league doldrums of late July and early August, laying in pose behind his inscription with an open drink awaiting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

Classic Klay.

This is hardly the first time Thompson has gone out of his way to remind the basketball world of Golden State’s championship. He’s expressed shock and awe at his dream return season on social media many times since hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy again in mid-June, sometimes just gloating about he and the Warriors’ success in general. Thompson has professed his burning desire to win yet another championship in Golden State, too, noting he plans to be even better in 2022-23.

Don’t be surprised if his hopes come to fruition.

Injuries prevented Thompson, Steph Curry Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from ever taking the floor before the playoffs. The front office did well finding cheap bench replacements in free agency, and Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga seem ready for rotation minutes after promising NBA debuts. The Warriors figure to be better next season even before accounting for Thompson’s likely improvement.

It sure would help if all of Thompson’s summer confidence translated perfectly to the court, though.