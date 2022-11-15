Published November 15, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors earned a much-needed feel-good win on Monday, routing the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 at Chase Center. Maybe a blowout home victory over a short-handed, rebuilding team absent three guards from its normal rotation won’t give the defending champions the jolt of momentum required to overcome their early-season struggles.

Even if the Warriors’ labors continue, though, Klay Thompson won’t be discouraged. He’s found a hopeful silver lining amid Golden State’s dispiriting start to 2022-23.

“We’re just in a little bit of a rut,” he told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “But in spirit, we’re lucky to get this out the way early. On the bright side, I’m happy to go through this now compared to a few months from now. No need to panic. We’re like 14 games in. It’s a long season. We face a challenge of going back-to-back, which is incredibly difficult. And then trying to integrate the new guys. It’s going to take time but we’ll figure it out.”

The Warriors are 6-8 after Monday’s drubbing of San Antonio, victorious in three of their last four games. Golden State is still winless on the road entering Wednesday’s matchup in the desert with the Phoenix Suns, but optimism is springing.

Jordan Poole’s slump seems over. Steve Kerr has found a couple rotational answers since tweaking reserve lineups following his team’s winless five-game road trip, and more changes are coming. Donte DiVincenzo is back from injury, too, giving Golden State a consummate two-way “glue guy” who makes life easier on his teammates.

What gives Thompson the most confidence the Warriors will turn it around, though? A steadfast belief his personal troubles will soon subside.

“I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” he said. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.”

Klay Thompson drained five triples in Golden State’s loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, a season-high. Is that the first sign of the dam breaking on his jumper?

We’ll find out more in Phoenix.

[Chris Haynes, Bleacher Report]