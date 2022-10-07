The video of the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation has been leaked, and fans are losing their minds over it. Just a few months ago, these two helped the Golden State Warriors win their fourth ring in eight years. Now, it seems like at least one player doesn’t like the other, as Green threw a meaty punch at Poole.

The aforementioned video immediately went viral, as fans reacted to Draymond Green’s punch against his own teammate. One of the more popular figures that reacted was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In a series of tweets, Jackson insinuated that he would retaliate after being punched like that, which we could say is a valid reaction.

That boy would’ve had to see me until I retired out the NBA😮‍💨 https://t.co/wQNhu16BgK — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) October 7, 2022

I would’ve been on strictly “GBG” Get Back Gang🤣🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) October 7, 2022

It’s unclear what exactly started the altercation between the Warriors teammates, as there was no audio from the video. What we do know, though, is that Green went up to Poole to jaw at him up close. When Poole shoved him off, Green responded with a vicious punch that knocked down the guard.

What makes this altercation even more surprising is the fact that prior to this, there wasn’t really any visible animosity between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The two just won a ring together, for crying out loud! What could’ve happened in that short period before this incident that sparked such a reaction from Green.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Warriors react to this massive leak. The team clearly wanted to keep this under wraps as much as possible. Now, even NFL stars know about this. Will Draymond Green be suspended?