fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

LeBron James, Lakers get epic trolling during Warriors’ ring night

Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James,

While the Golden State Warriors were having their ring night to celebrate their 2021-22 championship, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors and Lakers are playing in the NBA Opening Night for the second straight year, but this time, the Warriors head to the game as the defending champions. Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold remain a team filled with plenty of questions after missing the playoffs in the year prior.

Naturally, fans had a lot of jokes about LeBron and the Lakers. For one, it just looks sweeter that the Dubs got their rings and raised their championship banner against a historic franchise like LA.

Furthermore, James witnessed an old nemesis raise another banner once again, something that he has only done so once in his four years with the Lakers so far.

The Lakers continue to have title aspirations, so the torture of watching the Warriors get their rings could very well give them some extra motivation as they start the new campaign. But then again, it has to feel really weird and awkward to see your rivals rub their success onto your face.

The Warriors have every right to have fun and celebrate on the night. They worked hard for the championship, and their ring night is simply a minor reward to their efforts.

As for the Lakers, before they think about contending and possibly toppling the Warriors from their throne, they know that they have a lot of work to do. The Russell Westbrook conundrum continues to hound them, and the health Anthony Davis and the 37-year-old LeBron James remain major concerns.

Sixers, Celtics, Doc Rivers, Jayson Tatum
JUST IN:
Related Topics