LeBron James, Lakers get epic trolling during Warriors’ ring night

While the Golden State Warriors were having their ring night to celebrate their 2021-22 championship, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors and Lakers are playing in the NBA Opening Night for the second straight year, but this time, the Warriors head to the game as the defending champions. Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold remain a team filled with plenty of questions after missing the playoffs in the year prior.

Naturally, fans had a lot of jokes about LeBron and the Lakers. For one, it just looks sweeter that the Dubs got their rings and raised their championship banner against a historic franchise like LA.

Furthermore, James witnessed an old nemesis raise another banner once again, something that he has only done so once in his four years with the Lakers so far.

It's even sweeter when it's front of the Lakers and LeBron James. #Warriors #RingNight — Louie J. (@LouieJ23) October 19, 2022

LeBron James to Russell Westbrook as they watch the Warriors ring ceremony pic.twitter.com/XMJ4kPFpgP — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 19, 2022

LeBron James watching the Warriors get their rings pic.twitter.com/9m0oD3ZfaR — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 19, 2022

Having @KingJames there watching @StephenCurry30 and the @warriors getting another ring is hilarious — Blake Storr (@bastorr32) October 19, 2022

The Lakers continue to have title aspirations, so the torture of watching the Warriors get their rings could very well give them some extra motivation as they start the new campaign. But then again, it has to feel really weird and awkward to see your rivals rub their success onto your face.

The NBA’s disrespect to LeBron James making him have to sit through the warriors Mickey Mouse ring ceremony. Lakers in 4. — Fire Russell Gaskamp (@Richard_Steele7) October 19, 2022

The Warriors have every right to have fun and celebrate on the night. They worked hard for the championship, and their ring night is simply a minor reward to their efforts.

As for the Lakers, before they think about contending and possibly toppling the Warriors from their throne, they know that they have a lot of work to do. The Russell Westbrook conundrum continues to hound them, and the health Anthony Davis and the 37-year-old LeBron James remain major concerns.