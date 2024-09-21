The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked rivals going back to Wilt Chamberlin's days. It is not often the two franchises have stars team up but LeBron James revealed what Stephen Curry was like in the Olympics while playing for Team USA. It was not the first interaction since the two first-ballot Hall of Famers left France either.

Curry recently did a video to support James. LeBron gave the low-down on Steph during the GoJo and Golic show. The two have a close bond after over a decade of battling for NBA Finals bragging rights, but this was their first Olympic Games together. Curry started slow (7.6 points per game) but exploded in the semifinals (32 points) and Gold Medal game (24 points on 8-12 shooting from three point range.)

James was never worried about Curry staying in a Paris-induced shooting coma.

“I've talked to him a lot about that and being in his first Olympic Games. He had played in a World Championship before but being part of the Olympics for the first time was new,” shared James. “You could see every single day, every single moment (Curry's form) was right there. I knew the onslaught was going to happen. I knew the barrage and the avalanche was going to come down at some point.”

LeBron kept letting the team's most lethal shooter know to let the 3-pointers fly without a second thought.

“We saw it in the semifinals versus Serbia and we saw it in the Finals against the host team France,” James continued. “Steph did what Steph did hitting those big-time shots and putting everybody to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment and I was happy to be alongside him.”

Warriors and Lakers betting on All-World stars

The tale of the tape between Stephen Curry and LeBron James reveals two very impressive resumes. Jonathan Kuminga was all compliments when talking about Curry's importance to the Warriors. Picking which a fan would prefer is a fool's game. Both All-World stars are irreplaceable in NBA history and invaluable to the Warriors and Lakers. Neither franchise has a future if either are on the injury report for a few months or retire unexpectedly.

Looking at their NBA credentials is a good bit of offseason fun though.

NBA Championships Stephen Curry 4 LeBron James 4

NBA Seasons Stephen Curry 15 LeBron James 21

Playoffs Played Stephen Curry 9 LeBron James 17

NBA Cups Won Stephen Curry 0 LeBron James 1

All-Star Games Stephen Curry 10 LeBron James 20



It's hard to see Curry catch James in any category requiring much more longevity. NBA Championships and NBA Cups are all that really matter though. Well, unless Curry and James are again leading Team USA in 2028.