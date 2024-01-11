The Warriors forward is set to return to the lineup.

The Golden State Warriors are set to get Draymond Green back in the lineup soon as he completes his suspension. Green was allowed to return to the Warriors bench over the weekend and is allowed to play but the team has not yet given a solid day as to when he is actually going to be back in the lineup. He's currently listed on the Warriors injury report as a return to competition reconditioning. When he does return to the court, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not at all worried about integrating back into the lineup as per ClutchPoints own Jack Winter.

“Draymond is one of the guys who fits into every combination. He connects the game so well. He’s basically a second point guard… That type of versatility is important and we’ve missed it.” Steve Kerr on how Draymond Green will fit back into the lineup 🗣️ (via @ArmstrongWinter) pic.twitter.com/4T7Z4kMgk3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

“Draymond is one of the guys who fits into every combination pretty much. He connects the game so well. He's basically a second point guard,” Steve Kerr said. “We have a lot of good lineups that he's in. I don't have any one lineup that I'm dying to get to, it's more that he gives us another guy who fits in a lot of lineups. That type of versatility is really important and we've missed that from him.”

In total, Draymond Green missed 12 games for the Warriors as he served his suspension. It was a culmination of several on the court antics that hit a breaking point when he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. While it's true that he does bring a versatility to the team that no other player on the roster does, he's hurt the Warriors by being unable to control his emotions. Nevertheless, his return will be a much welcome one as the Warriors have struggled to find wins.