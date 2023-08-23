Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry openly said earlier this week on Gilbert Arenas' podcast that he is the greatest point guard ever. While some people would agree with Steph, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo isn't one.

The First Take analyst went off Wednesday and passionately explained why Magic Johnson is undoubtedly No. 1 on the list. Via ClutchPoints:

“That's not even close. Magic Johnson is one of only two or three players I've ever seen who can dominate a game without putting the ball in the basket. Curry doesn't score, he's not a factor. Magic can go in there, take two shots, and dominate a game. His rebounding, his passing, his fastbreak ability, he's 6'8. I love Stephen Curry, we all know he's a wonderful shooter, but he is not Magic Johnson. I'm sorry. He's not even in the same discussion. That is blasphemy to put him in Magic Johnson's category. Magic you could argue is a top 3 or 4 players in the history of the NBA. Again, what is the definition of the point guard? Bob Cousy always said it, your main objective once you cross mid-court is to get your teammate a good shot. Magic always had that thinking. For Curry, his first objective is what 35-footer can I make. There's nothing wrong with that, but that's different than being a point guard.”

Mad Dog makes a lot of valid points. Greatest shooter ever? Without question. But the greatest PG to ever step on the court? That has to go to Magic, who was a game-changer without even scoring the rock.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you have to love the confidence from Curry, but it's hard to put him above Magic.