Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green.

Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.

Despite all the drama it has caused, however, it is quite clear Poole is not letting it affect him. During the Warriors’ practice on Saturday, he was seen working on his game (specifically his floater) and minding his own business–paying no attention to all the chatter around him.

Jordan Poole working on his floater after practice pic.twitter.com/vPmirNwxc2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 8, 2022

After the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole emerged, a lot of people come to the defense of the young guard and demanded for the Warriors to punish the veteran forward. After all, it is just unacceptable to get violent on the court, let alone towards your teammates.

Green has since apologized for the incident and showed remorse for his actions, noting that what he did is an embarrassment to himself and to the organization. He also said that he is taking some time away from the team. The Warriors have yet to impose a punishment on the 32-year-old.

As for Poole, he hasn’t spoken out about the incident so far. He is probably taking his time to straighten his thoughts on the matter in order to make a better judgment. By the looks of it, he is handling the controversy nicely and making sure it doesn’t get bigger than it already is.