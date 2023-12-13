Draymond Green's ex-Warriors teammate didn't hold back.

Once again on Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green proved that he's completely out of hand. Dray was ejected in the second half against the Phoenix Suns after turning around and intentionally slapping Jusuf Nurkic in the face for no apparent reason and by the sounds of it, a heavy suspension will likely follow.

Speaking on Undisputed with Skip Bayless on Wednesday about the incident, Green's ex-teammate Nick Young got brutally honest on the situation.

“He's more of a cheap shot guy, but he tends to do that to a lot of Europeans. He messing with nothing but foreigners… He had a lot of UFC in him.”

Young isn't wrong. First, Dray put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold that resulted in a five-game suspension and now he's attacked another European in Nurkic, who hails from Bosnia. There's simply no place in the Association for these types of actions from Draymond Green.

Honestly, at this point, the Warriors may even be smart to try and trade him. They looked washed up in 2023-24 except for Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr already voiced his displeasure in Draymond's actions in the Gobert scuffle. One can only imagine he's fed up with his vet.

“Swaggy P” is so stranger to Green's antics, playing against him during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and then also wearing the same jersey as the former Michigan State Spartan in 2017-18. He knows first-hand how Draymond operates.

We'll see what type of suspension the NBA hands Green. It should be steep.