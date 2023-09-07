Paul George was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He was the 10th overall pick. George recently paired up with Draymond Green on George's podcast, Podcast P. The two NBA stars discussed a lot of topics on the show, and one intriguing portion was surrounding how close the two of them were to teaming up in both Indiana with the Pacers, but also out in California with the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green noted that he worked out for the Pacers a couple of times before the draft, but Indiana ultimately passed on Green and took Miles Plumlee instead. George then dove into the fact that he could've been drafted by the Warriors, and it got the two thinking about what that roster could've looked like.

“Shoutout Ekpe Udoh, but he gets drafted sixth to the Warriors,” Paul George said on the show. “What could've been. Steph, me that year, the following year Klay, the following year after that you. It worked out, obviously, me going to Indiana, you think about it, it's like ‘damn. Warriors was on some s**t if they did that.'”

It makes sense for George to be thinking about what could have been if he had been drafted to Golden State. Like he said, things worked out great for him and the Pacers and he has had a tremendous career, but that Warriors lineup would've been absolutely stacked, and it would've been an organic super team. We can only wonder how many championships that team would've won.