Draymond Green was given advice by the man known as 'The Truth,' Paul Pierce.

The Golden State Warriors are reeling from Draymond Green's latest suspension. Green previously swung at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić while falling backward and was ejected from the game, leading to the latest suspension.

Green was given a timeline for his suspension recently while undergoing counseling. The Warriors are reportedly in an 'emotional' mood following the suspension according to recent reports on the situation.

On Monday, December 18, Green was given advice from Top 75 all-time player and Celtics legend Paul Pierce on how to be physical without getting thrown out of the game the way he has been recently.

Pierce Speaks On Draymond Tactics

Pierce's comments were publicized by SHOWTIME Basketball and were taken from his online show with fellow Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.

There’s subtle ways to be physical that Draymond could learn according to @paulpierce34. 🤣 Watch the latest episode of Ticket and The Truth with special guest @aa000G9 on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/xOIEwQcCW9 — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) December 18, 2023

Pierce is not listed among the top ten players who have been ejected the most. Green currently ranks second on the list, just behind former Pistons big man Rasheed Wallace. Green has 20 ejections all-time compared to 29 for Wallace.

Warriors Three Games Behind Lakers

Despite Green and the Warriors' tough start to the season, the team remains just three games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers won the In-Season Tournament and finished as the Western runners-up last season.

If Green can come back strong and the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, play their best down the stretch, there may come a time when the Dubs are seen as contenders again.

Thompson scored 28 points in 29 minutes against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, suggesting his days as an elite NBA shooting guard aren't over just yet — a welcome development considering how much the team has struggled with Green on the outside looking in.