Steve Kerr is proud of how the Warriors responded.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors were close to reeling even before Draymond Green struck Jusuf Nurkic in the face, drawing an immediate ejection and ultimately an indefinite suspension.

Steve Kerr opened the second half of their loss to the Phoenix Suns with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga starting for Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, the start of long-overdue lineup changes that had been publicly forecasted for days. Another dangerous unsportsmanlike act from Green only destabilized the Warriors even further.

The Dubs' valiant comeback effort fell just short vs. Phoenix, essentially the same story that unfolded two days later against the Los Angeles Clippers after Green's suspension was announced and Podziemski and Kuminga debuted in Golden State's new starting lineup. Kerr isn't sweating the final result of his team's 121-113 loss to the Clippers, though. Amid so much drama and upheaval, he's proud of the how the “emotionally spent” Warriors reacted to falling behind by double-digits down in Los Angeles.

“I think the emotion definitely got to us. I would say by the time the Clipper game started, those previous few days were tough on everybody,” Kerr said before Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. “So I thought we were a little emotionally spent that game and I loved the way the guys competed and fought back in the second half, gave ourselves a chance. But we’re home and it’s a chance to get recharged and get back on the right track.”

Warriors tipping off pivotal stretch vs. Nets

There's still no telling when Green will be back on the floor. He has to meet unknown conditions prescribed in concert by the league office and Golden State before being reinstated.

Regardless, Saturday's battle with Brooklyn marks the start of a critical juncture of the regular season schedule for the 10-14 Dubs. They go back on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for the second leg of a back-to-back, then return to the Bay for to play 10 of their next 11 games at home. That lone road interruption? A Christmas tilt with Nikola Jokic and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors have a golden opportunity to right their wayward, leaking ship over the next three weeks. No matter what happens with Green, it's incumbent on Stephen Curry and company to take full advantage.