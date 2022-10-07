Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ

It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired.

Id fire my ENTIRE VIDEO STAFF pic.twitter.com/4D9ucA0BEU — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) October 7, 2022

There were a number of people who defended Draymond Green following the initial report. Green has lost control of his temper in the past, so Golden State fans weren’t shocked to hear this news. But the video sheds a whole new light on the incident.

Isaiah Thomas also shared a strong take on Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch.

“All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but D*MN,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Some people have claimed Poole’s attitude pushed Draymond Green over the edge. But Stephen Curry defended Poole.

“It’s absolute b.s.,” Curry said. “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.”

Teammates often have brush-ups throughout the course of the season. It goes without saying, but a punch this early in the preseason is not the best sign. Nevertheless, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be crucial to the Warriors’ success during the 2022-2023 season. Golden State is hopeful they can quickly move past all of this.