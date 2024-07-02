Klay Thompson is joining the Dallas Mavericks after agreeing to a $50 million sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors but is now set for a new chapter in Dallas.

In the three-team deal, Golden State will pick up a pair of second-round picks.

Now that the deal is done, word is emerging about cracks in the Warriors' relationship with Thompson. ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson told a story that highlights the fact that things weren't okay between the two camps:

Said Jefferson, “This is on Christmas Day [of this season] … I get off the elevator and I see Klay [and say], ‘Klay, what's up? Hey man, keep your mentals right.' He's like, ‘Man, tell 'em to pay me my money.' … He has a right to be mad.”

This follows a report from Warriors insider Jason Dumas of 95.7 The Game that outlined other issues.

“In the last three years, I know Draymond has punched people and got himself suspended on the court. I'm telling you this. Klay has been equally exhausting behind the scenes. It's not as loud because it's not you stomping on someone's chest. If he's slamming stuff on the bench and sulking and doing that on the court, how do you think it is in practice? How do you think it is in the locker room? It has been uncomfortable. It just does not come out as loudly as Draymond,” Said Dumas.

Warriors confirm Klay Thompson jersey retirement

Despite Klay Thompson's move to the Mavericks, the Warriors are doing one final act for the second member of the Splash Brothers. The team confirmed that they will be retiring his number 11 and putting it up in the rafters at a future date.

Klay Thompson was an instrumental part of the Warriors' success despite having Stephen Curry as their primary star. His move to the Mavericks might be heartbreaking. But all fans can do is just accept that he has moved on to a different franchise. Thankfully, the organization remembered his impact before he suits up in a new jersey and they got some new reinforcements for the season.

The Warriors announced the move in their latest statement.

“We can't overstate Klay Thompson's incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four NBA championships, six trips to the NBA Finals, five NBA All-Stare Game appearances, and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA history and the most 3-point field goals in a game,” the organization said.

“Klay's legacy will live on forever. We look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty, himself included. We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written,” they concluded.