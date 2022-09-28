Ryan Rollins reveals ‘most overwhelming’ aspect of Warriors training camp

Like fellow rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins knows that his path to regular playing time with the Golden State Warriors this season relies on defense first and foremost. Fortunately, the second-round combo guard has been soaking up the advice of his veteran teammates during the first couple days of training camp, getting educated by the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

It’s not learning Golden State’s high-level defensive concepts that has proven “most overwhelming” to Rollins, though. What fits that bill? Simply sharing the same floor and wearing the same jersey as the Warriors’ three foundational stars.

“A little bit,” Rollins admitted on Media Day when asked if he was “overwhelmed” by his first taste of NBA basketball. “Just the stature of the guys that I’m playing with, that’s probably the most overwhelming part. But I think once I get used to ’em and get used to the playing style and all that, everything will be alright.”

Rollins, who the Warriors selected at No. 44 overall after trading up with the Atlanta Hawks, was sidelined for Summer League action and most of the offseason after team medical personnel discovered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the onboarding process. He clarified on Sunday that he’s been full-go for the last two weeks, beginning his debut campaign in the NBA with “no restrictions.”

While that’s obviously a welcome development for Rollins, full health surely won’t vault him into Steve Kerr’s playing rotation as Golden State looks to defend its title.

The former Toledo guard enters 2022-23 firmly behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo in the Warriors’ backcourt pecking order, even before accounting for the presence of versatile wings like Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody and Andre Iguodala. It wouldn’t be shocking if two-way player Quinndary Weatherspoon, a dogged on-ball defender, heard his name called before Rollins when Kerr goes deep into his bench, too.

None of that diminishes optimism about his long-term trajectory, though. Rollins made a palpable impression on Kerr during his pre-draft workout with Golden State, and Kevon Looney singled him out as an early surprise after the first day of training camp.

It almost always takes all rookies, especially second-round picks, at least a full year to develop into a reliable NBA contributor. Good thing Rollins has plenty of time to get comfortable playing with stars like Curry, Green and Thompson before Golden State needs him to make an impact.