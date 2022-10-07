Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice has a lot of fans calling for justice for the young guard. These demands intensified even more after a video of the incident got leaked online.

For those expecting the police to take action and investigate what could be deemed as an assault, however, the San Francisco Police Department has already made its stance clear. In an update by TMZ, who also revealed the leaked video, the department said it is not investigating the fight that happened during the Warriors practice and has no involvement whatsoever in the matter.

By the looks of it, the Warriors are handling the issue internally, which is definitely the right thing to do after all the unnecessary attention that they got. Besides, aside from the fact that they have to deal with the aftermath of the fight, they also have another issue to look at: the leak of the video of the scuffle.

As many NBA players have said now, the video shouldn’t have been leaked in the first place and the person who did it–if he’s part of the Warriors’ staff–should be fired. After all, instead of the team resolving the issue internally, they have now been subjected to the scrutiny of the public and are now on the receiving end of too much pressure to take drastic actions.

Many are calling for Draymond Green to be punished over his sucker punch on Jordan Poole, and while the Warriors have been said to be deliberating possible sanctions for their veteran forward, they have yet to really make a decision.

Sure enough, all eyes will be on the Warriors and how they will handle and try to resolve the problem that comes at an inopportune time for them. The 2022-23 season is just weeks away.