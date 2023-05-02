Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Game 1 of the second round 2023 NBA Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will take place Tuesday night. It is another chapter in the storied rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, a matchup that Jay Williams believes to define the current generation.

"Every time they link up, it's a battle of the best player of our generation. That's what's on the line here." —@RealJayWilliams on Steph and LeBron pic.twitter.com/MxHi3qr9vu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 2, 2023

“These two were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, and they are the two best players of our generation…there is going to be a lot of people that are going to say if Steph wins another one, that Steph is top 5.”

Quite the reminder from Jay Williams, as it is truly unbelievable these two guys hail from the same place and have been the faces of NBA basketball over the last two decades. Whoever wins this installment of the rivalry, there is no doubt both James and Curry have been cemented in NBA lore.

LeBron James has been in the conversation of greatest basketball player of all time for some years now, but it has reached the point where an argument for Stephen Curry cannot be denied. If he is able to lead the Warriors to their fifth championship in the last decade, it is undeniable his place belongs right next to James and other NBA greats in history.

No one could have predicted this would be the reality when James was in the crowd for Curry’s NCAA Tournament run at Davidson, but fast forward to Tuesday and the most anticipated matchup of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is between the two. It is certainly going to be a fun series between the Lakers and Warriors, amid LeBron James and Stephen Curry battling for historical hierarchy.