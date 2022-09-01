Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son.

An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during this momentous occasion. She had to remind Steph to cherish this moment (h/t warriorsworld on Twitter):

“Please take a moment,” Sonya said. “Hug your wife. Hug your children. And then hug yourself. It’s okay to say you’re proud of yourself. You deserve this moment. Sit on it for a minute before you start thinking about something else you’re gonna do, because I know you’re my child and we’re already like, ‘What’s the next thing?'”

The Currys are a very religious family and naturally, Sonya also reminded her son to look to the heavens in appreciation:

“And then thank God,” Sonya continued. “Thank God for keeping you in your right mind. Thank God for all the people that supported you along the way. Thanking God for time. And thanking God just for life. I love you, and I’m so proud of you.”

It was a heartfelt speech from an extremely proud mom. Throughout the speech, the camera also showed Stephen Curry, who was clearly taking in his mom’s special message. You have to commend Sonya for successfully holding back her tears as she spoke on stage. After all, in spite of all that her son has achieved throughout his decorated NBA career, there’s no denying that this moment has to stand out as one of the most memorable highlights in their mother-and-son relationship.

Congratulations are in order for the greatest shooter of all time for this amazing accomplishment. Congratulations to Sonya Curry as well, for raising a man like Stephen Curry.