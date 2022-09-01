Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wouldn’t change anything in his basketball journey, one that took him to Davidson College and to the NBA.

On Wednesday, Davidson honored Curry in a one-of-a-kind ceremony. The Warriors star not only graduated from college, but he was also named to the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame and had his jersey number retired–a first in program history.

In his speech during the ceremony, Curry shared how going to Duke was the “best decision” he ever made. The Warriors guard wanted to play for Duke and would even accept a wal-on opportunity. When that didn’t work, he opted to play for Davidson where he went on to make history.

“This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family,” Curry shared, per ESPN. “The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program in Coach [Bob] McKillop.”

It’s hard to imagine what would have happened had Stephen Curry opted to play for other schools. While the NBA runs in his blood, he was far from being the best player of his class. Not to mention that it’s uncertain if he would have developed the same way had he gone to a different school.

With that said, he may have been destined to play at Davidson all along, and it has certainly worked for him. Now, he’s not only an NBA champion and Hall of Famer of the school, but also a proud graduate.

“I’m a graduate. I’m a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame. And that’s pretty crazy,” Curry ended his speech.

Indeed you are, Steph. Congratulations!