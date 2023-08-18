Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in basketball history, there is simply no denying that. By the time he is ready to retire, Curry may have close to, or even over, 4,000 career made threes, an unthinkable achievement.

What he has done to revolutionize the NBA and the game itself is truly astonishing, as he is the sole reason why the three-point shot holds so much value from those in elementary school to those Curry competes against on a nightly basis.

At some point, even the greats get beat once and a while. This was the case for Steph recently when he faced off against his father, Dell Curry, in a three-point shooting contest. At a free showcase in Baltimore put on by Under Armour, the father and son went head-to-head against one another and it was Dell coming out on top, teaching his son yet another lesson at 59 years old.

Dell Curry beat Steph in a 3-point shooting contest 😂 (via SoleDidIt/TT) pic.twitter.com/frXi7Gb2OW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2023

Who knows, maybe Steph wanted to let his old man win one, but Dell is not a mediocre shooter. Spending 16 years in the NBA, Curry's father made 1,245 career threes on 40.2 percent shooting. He ranks 79th on the league's all-time three-pointers list. When he retired, Dell ranked 25th in the league in three-pointers made.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Shooting is in the Curry's blood, as Dell, Steph and his brother, Seth Curry, are all unbelievable perimeter shooters. He may be 35 years old, but Steph is showing no signs of slowing down and he will be looking to bring the Warriors back to glory during the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Curry and the Warriors finished last season 44-38, making it to the Western Conference Semifinals for the eighth time since 2013. Ultimately, they were unable to continue their quest for back-to-back titles, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney all remain on Golden State roster alongside Curry heading into the new year, as future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul was their main addition during the offseason.

The Warriors are looking to prove that they can still compete at the highest level possible and win a title despite being one of the older teams in the league. As long as they are healthy and as long as Curry is on the floor, they will have a chance to defeat any team they play.

Golden State will begin the 2023-24 NBA season on October 24 when they welcome Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns to Chase Center. This will be one of two games played on this day to open the new season.