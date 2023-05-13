Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

We were promised a firework show, and we got exactly what we wanted. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers squared off during the second round, once again pitting Steph Curry against LeBron James. In the end, it was LeBron who had the last laugh, dropping a 30-point near-triple double to close out Game 6. Despite the loss, Curry gave props to the 38-year-old star, reflecting on his battles along the way.

Steph Curry on facing LeBron James: “There’s so much respect and appreciation for the battles, the experiences, and the back-and-forths. It’s basketball at the highest level. That’s all you can ask for.”

Father Time is unfortunately undefeated, and he had his marks all over the Lakers-Warriors series. LeBron, who might be dealing with his foot injury still, wasn’t the same dominant self that he was back in 2015. Curry, on the other hand, was excellent all throughout the series, spearheading Golden State’s attack against LA.

Unfortunately, the Lakers were able to limit Curry’ impact on the Warriors offense just enough to win the series. LeBron also contributed in different ways during the course of the series: he played more defense and rebounding and took a backseat on offense. Game 6, though, had some glimpses of the old Steph vs. LeBron battles that we’ve grown accustomed to.

With both LeBron and Steph getting up their in age (38 and 35 years old, respectively), there’s a possibility that this is their final playoff series against each other. Who knows, though? Maybe next year, the Warriors and the Lakers run it back in another playoff battle for the ages? Either way, it’s clear that both players have respect for each other.