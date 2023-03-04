Steph Curry isn’t the only longtime member of the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing dynasty set to return against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Veteran swingman Andre Iguodala has joined his fellow four-time champion as probable on Golden State’s official injury report for Sunday’s matinee clash with its Southern California rivals.

The Warriors made it clear in recent days that Curry was likely to return from his month-long absence due to a left leg injury against the Lakers. Golden State went a stellar 7-4 without the reigning Finals MVP, an especially impressive stretch considering the team was also missing Andrew Wiggins.

Iguodala last played in a January 13th romp over the San Antonio Spurs, injuring his left hip while finishing a late-game transition dunk. He’d appeared in just two games prior all season, debuting on January 7th after making his decision to return for a 19th and final NBA season two days before the Dubs tipped off training camp.

Iguodala’s official injury designation, as it’s been since he was first sidelined, is left hip soreness.

The Warriors enter Sunday’s action on a five-game winning streak, vaulting to fifth in the tightly packed Western Conference standings. After his team’s comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, an optimistic Steve Kerr forecasted coming “reinforcements” for the defending champs.

“I think we can feel the finish line. We know Steph’s gonna be back before too long, hopefully Wiggs, hopefully Gary [Payton II],” he said. “So we got reinforcements coming, and in the meantime these guys are doing a hell of a job. It feels like there’s some grit and some toughness, and the guys are really coming together.”

There’s still no timeline for Wiggins, dealing with a family matter since before the All-Star break, to come back to the team. Payton’s season debut with the Warriors won’t come until April at the absolute earliest as he continues recovering from an abdominal injury.

Either way, Golden State is clearly rounding into form—both on the court and off it—at exactly the right time.