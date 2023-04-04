Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is venturing into the world of acting next.

According to Deadline, the four-time NBA champion will co-star in a new NBC comedy show named Mr. Throwback along with actor Adam Pally.

The show is about a sports memorabilia dealer — likely Pally — who reunites with his sixth-grade basketball teammate in Curry, who will be playing himself.

The show is in a mockumentary style and comes from Happy Endings creator David Caspe as well as writing duo Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman.

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry was quoted as saying.

This will be Curry’s first extensive role starring in a TV show. Previously, he guest starred as himself on an episode of HBO’s Ballers in 2015. Other than that, his main television experience has come in the form of a voice actor for cartoons or reality shows.

Of course, for now, the focus is on winning another championship as opposed to acting.

The Warriors are currently the No. 6 seed with a 41-38 record in what has been a mixed season to say the least. With three games remaining, it’s still not clear whether they’ll clinch an automatic playoff spot or enter through the play-ins.

However, Steve Kerr’s men have been given a major boost with the return of forward Andrew Wiggins who has not competed since prior to the All-Star Break due to family issues.