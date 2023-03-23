One can only say it’s been a disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors so far.

After winning their fourth championship in the last seven years in 2022, the Dubs still haven’t secured playoff basketball with a less than a month remaining in the regular season.

A combination of injuries to Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II among others as well as the prolonged absence of Andrew Wiggins have certainly played a role as the Warriors currently sit in sixth with a 38-36 record — and just one game above the play-in spot.

In all likelihood, the Warriors should make the postseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re happy with their current position as Curry could only give a mixed assessment of how their season has been going.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s inspiring and depressing all at the same time; you still feel like you’re in it, which we are. You still feel like we can peak at the right time.” Curry said (via Warriors Wire). “There’s a lot of confidence in that. But it’s also you don’t want to be in a situation with everything that we’ve accomplished and the idea of who we are that we’re checking the standings for the last 20 games to see if we’re in or out of the play-in tournament vibe. It’s weird in that sense.”

The good news is the Warriors have won two road games in a row (which is an accomplishment given their struggles this season) and play five of their remaining eight games at Chase Center.

Curry is currently healthy and there’s a positive update with Wiggins — if there’s a perfect time to peak, it’s now.