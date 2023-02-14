The most optimistic Golden State Warriors fans weren’t the only ones who thought Steph Curry avoided serious injury when he came up hobbling in a February 4th win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite his obvious and immediate on-court pain, the reigning Finals MVP initially believed he’d “shake it off” and soon return to action, too.

“At first it felt like it was a normal contusion, just a real serious one, so I went to the bench and kinda thought I could kinda just shake it off. Then I got up from the bench, felt something different, and was like ‘Nah, that’s not right,’ so we went back to go check it and did all the tests on it,” Curry told reporters on Monday, his first media availability since being sidelined. “I knew it was something more than just a normal contusion just cause I couldn’t put any weight on it and was hobbling around. And thankfully, there weren’t any broken bones are anything.”

Curry hasn’t played since the third quarter against Dallas, subsequently diagnosed with partial tears to ligaments around his left knee and a lower contusion in his left leg. The Warriors announced on February 9th that he’d be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, leaving no concrete timeline for Curry’s potential return to the floor.

Unfortunately for Golden State, currently ninth in a crowded Western Conference playoff race, this injury isn’t one Steph Curry could eventually tough out, either.

“It’s just the ligaments are kinda dicey just cause you don’t how long it’ll take for it to really get truly healed so that you can get back out there,” he said. “It’s not something you can play through if it’s not healed.”