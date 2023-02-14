The Golden State Warriors have extremely slim margin for error over the season’s remainder.

A prolonged losing streak wouldn’t just make it much more difficult to make the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference, but perhaps put Golden State at legitimate risk of missing the play-in tournament—an ugly indication of the defending champions’ play this season as the All-Star break dawns.

Making matters worse for the Warriors? Just because the left leg injury that’s once again sidelined Steph Curry is set to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break hardly means he’ll be returning to the floor late next week.

“It’s all dictated on how this heals. This is different from the shoulder, where it was pretty predictable where I’d be able to get to a point where I could play and not re-injure it or put myself in jeopardy,” he said of his timetable toward a full recovery. “This is different, because ligaments can heal all different type of timelines. So it’s like a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break I want to hopefully get back on the court, and then depending on how things go from there you start to key in on a specific day to get back.”

Pressed by Anthony Slater of The Athletic if it was fair to assume he’d miss a “chunk” of games post All-Star, Steph Curry basically admitted as much.

“I don’t know you define chunk,” he said, “but yeah, I won’t be playing against the Lakers on the first game back.”

If Curry won’t be ready to face LeBron James and the new-look Lakers again next Thursday, might he be able to return by the end of Golden State’s ensuing five-game home stand on March 3rd?

Keep your fingers crossed, Dub Nation. Just like Curry’s grasp of his potential return timeline is tenuous, so is the Warriors’ grip on the postseason—not to mention a top-six seed.