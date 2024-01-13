The Warriors will be missing a whopping five rotation players against the Bucks.

Immediately building on the momentum they established in Friday's feel-good win over the Chicago Bulls will be especially difficult for the Golden State Warriors. Why? Not just because they're playing one of the league's best teams on the second night of a back-to-back, but because Stephen Curry will be watching the action from the bench.

Curry has officially been ruled out for Saturday's clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and company due to rest. Expect Cory Joseph or Brandin Podziemski to start at point guard with Curry joining the injured Chris Paul as inactive.

Golden State began its four-game road trip with a 140-131 win in the Windy City on Friday night, a much-needed victory coming on the heels of consecutive blowout losses at Chase Center. Curry scored 27 points, grabbed five rebounds and doled out nine assists against Chicago, fueling the Dubs' dominant second half along with Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. The two-time MVP went just 8-of-24 from the field overall, though, the fourth straight game he's hit less than 37% of his shots.

The Warriors were always going to be underdogs in Milwaukee on Saturday playing for the second time in 24 hours. The absences of injured Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II will only make a win harder to come by, especially with Draymond Green still not quite ready to return to the floor.

Stephen Curry hasn't confirmed that his ongoing efficiency labors—which actually date back to early December—are related to fatigue, but it's no stretch to suggest the 36-year-old could benefit from a physical and mental break amid Golden State's tumultuous 2023-24 season. Much as they'd like to get another win, prioritizing Curry's long-term health and performance by sitting him against the Bucks is a prudent decision by the Dubs.

The Warriors and Bucks are set to tipoff from Fiserv Forum at 5:00 p.m. (PT).