When Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry injured his lower-leg against the Dallas Mavericks Feb. 4, the hopes and dreams of every Warriors fan were put in peril.

The prognosis of the injury wasn’t the worst, but it wasn’t exactly good either. Curry hasn’t played since the Mavericks game, but the good news is the setback is not season-ending.

As the NBA prepares to go into the All-Star break, general manager Bob Myers gave an update on how Steph Curry is progressing from the injury, per Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation.

“I’m here at the facility, [Curry] is here rehabbing,” Myers said. “Steph is so uniquely disciplined and motivated without anyone telling him. His level of discipline to return, is his own. He wants it. He wants to be back. He will return as soon as possible.”

From the sound of things, it appears Curry is showing progress in his rehab, but how quickly is as soon as possible? Is there a return brewing for the first game after the break, or could he be back in March?

Whatever the case is, expect Curry to be back for the stretch run, and for the Warriors, it wouldn’t be a moment too soon. Golden State is currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, good enough for one of the play-in spots. The top six teams will be in the playoffs without having to participate in the play-in tournament.

If the Warriors want any chance of repeating as NBA champions, they need Curry back in hurry. The hope is he returns before it’s too late.