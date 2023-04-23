Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Golden State Warriors escaped with a 126-125 win over the Sacramento Kings to tie the first round NBA Playoffs series at 2-2, but Steph Curry’s timeout blunder with under a minute to go turned what seemed like a secured victory into a nail-biting finish.

The Warriors had possession with the score at 126-121, and Steph Curry called a timeout with 42.4 seconds left on the clock, and called a timeout to try to set up a play. However, the Warriors were out of timeouts, so that results in a technical foul. Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings made the technical free throw, then De’Aaron Fox made a three-point shot to cut the lead to 126-125 with 28.1 seconds left. All of a sudden the Warriors were in danger.

On the next possession, Curry came up short on a floater, and the Kings grabbed the rebound.

The Kings all of a sudden had the opportunity to steal Game 4 on the road and take a commanding 3-1 series lead. They gave the ball to their star De’Aaron Fox with 10.5 seconds left.

This is when Curry made up for his timeout blunder and missed shot. He was defending Fox, and got help defense from Draymond Green. The defense from Curry and Draymond Green forced Fox to dish the ball to Harrison Barnes to take a three-point shot at the buzzer, and he missed.

Curry and the Warriors narrowly escaped disaster in Game 4, a game they desperately needed. After falling down 2-0 in the series with two losses in Sacramento, the Warriors needed to win games three and four at home. Now they have, and the series is evened up. The NBA Playoffs series shifts back to Sacramento for Game 5 on Wednesday.