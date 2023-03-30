Stephen Curry’s goal is to win a fifth championship with the Golden State Warriors this season. However, there is another honor that is always on his mind.

That happens to be a 50-40-90 season and it’s something he’s very close to achieving this year. When asked by reporters if he ever thought how close he was to achieving it, Curry had a very simple reaction.

“It’s always on my radar,” Curry replied following the Warriors’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday (via NBC Sports). “Always.”

For the uninitiated, 50-40-90 is when a player has shooting splits of 50 percent in field goal attempts, 40 percent in three-point attempts and 90 percent from the free-throw line throughout the course of the regular season.

Curry is regarded almost unanimously as the greatest shooter of all time. However, even he has only achieved such a season once back in the 2015-16 campaign when he had his unanimous MVP year. His stats that year were 30.1 points per game with a 50.4 field-goal percentage, 45.4 percent from beyond the arc and 90.8 percent from free throws.

This season, Curry is shooting 49.7 percent, 42.8 percent from the three-point line and 91.1 percent from the foul line going into Golden State’s Friday encounter against the San Antonio Spurs. So all in all, it’s very likely he could achieve a 50-40-90 season again and become just the third player to do it twice.

The only others to achieve the feat include Larry Bird (twice), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash (four times), Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyrie Irving.

Unlike those other names, Curry shoots with way more volume and his 30.1 points per game remains the highest scoring average among all players who have achieved a 50-40-90 season.

The Warriors are currently the No. 6 seed with a 40-37 record with five games remaining in the season.