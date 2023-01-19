Steph Curry is still working back to his pre-injury form. But the Golden State Warriors superstar flashed it on Monday in his team’s comeback victory over the Washington Wizards, scoring 12 of his game-high 41 points and hitting all three of his triples in the final stanza to help secure a rare road win for the defending champions.

A much tougher test now awaits Curry and the Warrior, beginning with the first leg of a tough back-to-back on Thursday against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Don’t be shocked if Curry picks up where he left off versus the Wizards, playing the MVP-level basketball that was a nightly occurrence in 2022-23 before going down with a shoulder injury.

Why? Midway through his 14th season and with his 35th birthday quickly approaching, Curry believes he’s still getting better.

“I always feel like I’m getting better. Getting better means, for me, the way I judge success: The way I play, being an efficient scorer and well-rounded in terms of making other people better, like creating space with my off-ball cutting, which requires a lot of energy to do,” he told league insider Marc Stein. “How your mind sees the game and all that type of stuff; I feel like I’m always getting better there. I haven’t felt like at any point that I’m slowing down, so I’m loving where I’m at right now. However long I can make this last is the challenge.”

Curry turns 35 in March. He already made longevity history last June by becoming just the fourth 34-year-old to ever win NBA Finals MVP, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain—not bad company.

Curry’s personal and team-wide numbers were as good as they’ve ever been prior to his injury, and some data—like his stellar finishing at the rim—even suggested he somehow took another step forward this season after winning a fourth title. Steve Kerr said as much in mid-November, as Golden State was fighting its way back from an awful 3-7 start.

“He’s always been brilliant, but I think given the circumstances with our team kind of in a rut, trying to dig our way out of a hole, he’s just been spectacular,” Kerr said of Curry after he dropped 40 points in a win over the Cavaliers. “Never been better, I can say that.”

Curry’s only been back on the floor for four games, clearly still shaking off some rust. What better time to prove he’s still reaching new heights than in a road rematch of last season’s NBA Finals, followed by another battle with a top-tier Eastern Conference contender.

Get your popcorn ready for the Warriors’ matchups with the Celtics and Cavaliers, Dub Nation. Curry is primed to put on a show.