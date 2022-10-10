Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight

Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.

“Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State,” Smith said. “Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”

Stephen A. Smith added that Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are a “priority” for the Warriors to re-sign and that the Warriors may prefer that Green doesn’t opt-in to his player option so they can pay Wiggins and Poole.

Draymond Green would bring fire and tenacity to a Lakers team that seemingly lacked passion a season ago. LA is looking to make a playoff run during the 2022-2023 season, but people are skeptical about their chances.

As for Stephen A. Smith’s claim, it is unclear how he knows Green was to join the Lakers. But Smith has no shortage of sources around the league.

For now, the Warriors are hoping Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can mend their tarnished relationship. Golden State has lofty expectations following their 2021-2022 NBA Finals victory, but their 2022-2023 season is off to a difficult start.