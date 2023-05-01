Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors took Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings on the back of a 50-point performance from star Stephen Curry. Advancing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs is nothing new for Curry and the Warriors, as the last decade has seen them make the NBA Playoffs their specialty. They have been so dominant, the last time they were eliminated by a fellow Western Conference team, Patrick Mahomes hadn’t even played college football yet.

It is quite the run of supremacy in the West for the Warriors, as Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only thing that looked a little different the last time another team in the West ended Golden State’s season; head coach Steve Kerr was on the sidelines calling games instead of coaching them, and MVP frontrunners Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic weren’t even in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers were the last squad to knock the Warriors out, and they were led by Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Paul and Griffin are both in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but playing for the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics respectively. It is safe to say the Warriors longevity is something to behold.

Longevity will be the theme of the Warriors next NBA Playoffs series against the Los Angeles Lakers, as another matchup with LeBron James awaits. The big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have quite the rivalry with James, dating back to James’ days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Regardless of who wins the series, the fact that the Warriors core is still competing for an NBA Finals ring is a testament to the dynasty they are.