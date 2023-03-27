ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

There are occasional questions about Stephen Curry’s true position. The greatest shooter of all time can’t possibly be a point guard given that the Golden State Warriors star is very often doing the scoring rather than helping others score.

However you feel about Steph Curry’s position, you can’t deny he’s still one heck of a playmaker. On Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he moved up the ranks in NBA history as one of its all-time assist leaders. Stephen Curry moved up two places in one night, passing both Larry Bird (5,695) and Dwyane Wade (5,701) to move up to 46th on the all-time assist leaderboard.

Add it to the books ⚡️ Stephen Curry has passed Dwyane Wade for 46th most career assists in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/zXb33ad7sz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 27, 2023

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Stephen Curry has passed Larry Bird for 47th on the All-Time assists list with 5,696. pic.twitter.com/B2yL3C1xyX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 27, 2023

Steph Curry entered the night tied with Larry Bird and needing just seven assists to surpass Dwyane Wade. The Warriors guard managed to do it in the first half alone, finishing with a game-high nine assists in their 99-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steph Curry needs one assist to pass Larry Bird and 7 to pass Dwyane Wade for 46th on the all time list One of the most underrated passers . pic.twitter.com/iG31SKGhwj — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 26, 2023

Stephen Curry the playmaker doesn’t nearly get enough love. It’s not hard to see why given how exciting his offensive outbursts are when he has the touch from beyond the arc. Still, his passing creativity and vision are amongst the best in the league.

Some would argue that he gets a leg up from other guards given that defenders crowd him so as not to get an open shot, leaving his Warriors teammates open for easy baskets. However, other guards of similar stature like Ray Allen and Reggie Miller weren’t nearly as dynamic as playmakers. Whereas a deadeye shooter like Steve Nash arguably did the same thing as Stephen Curry a decade early, combining lethal shooting with precise passing.

With several years left in the tank, there’s no doubt Stephen Curry still has several notches to climb amongst the best assist men in NBA history.