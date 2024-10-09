With the 2024-25 NBA season rapidly approaching, the league's annual general manager poll has once again shed light on the opinions of team executives across the league. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stood out in several key categories, outpacing some of the biggest names in the sport, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist after leading Team USA to victory in Paris this year, appeared prominently in several categories of the poll, which reflects the views of GMs on various aspects of the game. Among the poll questions, Curry was a top pick for ‘Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?’, ‘Who is the best point guard/shooting guard in the NBA?’, ‘Which player is the best pure shooter?’, ‘Which player is the best at moving without the ball?’, and ‘Which player is the best leader?’.

In one of the most significant categories, Curry was chosen by 40% of GMs as the player they would most want to take the final shot in a game. This placed him ahead of both James and Durant, two players known for their clutch performances. James, who finished second in the voting for best leader, garnered 23% of the votes, while Curry topped the category with 33%.

Stephen Curry's shooting and leadership outshine LeBron and Durant amid Warriors' transition

Curry’s dominance as a shooter was further highlighted as 87% of GMs voted him the best pure shooter in the league, with Durant receiving an honorable mention. His ability to move without the ball and his leadership skills were also acknowledged in the poll, emphasizing his importance to the Warriors’ system as he prepares for his 16th season in the league.

Curry’s impact on the court was clear last season, as he averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc. Despite his stellar individual play, the Warriors struggled, missing the playoffs after a loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.

Off the court, Curry made headlines in August when he signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with Golden State, keeping him with the team through the 2026-27 season. This extension cements his future with the Warriors, who are undergoing significant roster changes, including the departure of longtime teammate Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for their season opener on October 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers, all eyes will be on Stephen Curry to see if he can continue to lead the franchise through this transition phase. With his continued recognition in the NBA GM poll, it’s clear that the league’s executives still view him as one of the most impactful players in the game.