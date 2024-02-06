Stephen Curry had nothing but praise for Sabrina Ionescu

The NBA All-Star Weekend is a little less than two minutes away and many are excited. Aside from the usual events such as the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and the All-Star Game itself, fans are eager to witness the scheduled shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. The showdown between the two was announced in late January, and it immediately made headlines being the first of its kind.

Curry himself had high praise for his upcoming opponent. Speaking to the media after the Golden State Warriors' Monday-night win, the two-time MVP had nothing but compliments toward Ionescu

“Sky is the limit for her and what she can do on the court in terms of her impact in the game but off the court as well,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints and Warriors on NBCS. “So it's been fun to watch her journey.”

Additionally, Curry made it clear that no matter the outcome, an NBA-WNBA crossover event such as their upcoming duel is something positive for the basketball community in general.

“And the stage we'll be on in Indiana will be fun. Whichever way it goes, this thing is great for that weekend. It's great for both leagues, it's great for basketball, it's great inspiration for people who are watching.”

Last year, Sabrina Ionescu broke the Three-Point Contest record for both the NBA and WNBA, finishing with a total of 37 points. Going up against an icon like Stephen Curry, the New York Liberty Star will now get to showcase her talent with the whole world watching. As the All-Star Weekend draws nearer, both competitors are surely preparing to shoot the lights out in Indianapolis.