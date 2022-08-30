Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run.

Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.

For Curry, it’s the work that players do behind the scenes that make a ton of difference when they are competing for the championship.

“Good to see your competition, like everybody’s in here with one goal: to be ready for June, whenever your time is. If it hasn’t happened yet, these are the moments that matter. When you look back, you accomplish your goal, you’re proud of yourself for how you handle the times that nobody’s watching,” Curry said.

“No better feeling talking to anybody that’s been there, but all this stuff matters … because in June, you need this [pointing at his head], you need your body, you need your competitive fire–and it’s all built right now.”

Stephen Curry is a four-time champion for a reason, and it’s clear he’s able to do it by being able to keep that competitive fire burning. Of course being the GOAT shooter helps, but at the end of the day, it’s the result of the consistent work he put in regardless of whether people are watching or not.

It is certainly nice for the younger NBA stars to get that message from Curry. They may be competitors, but hearing a championship advice from someone who has gone through the difficult journey surely hits differently.