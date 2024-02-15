Could we see Stephen Curry and LeBron James play with one another in the near future?

LeBron James joining forces with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors seems like one of those scenarios that only plays out on NBA 2K. There is no way that James, who has been the organization's greatest rival for years, would ever join the Warriors, right? Well, perhaps this notion is not as crazy as it sounds, especially since Warriors owner Joe Lacob made calls ahead of the trade deadline to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire about LeBron's availability.

It is no secret that James has been frustrated with the way things have gone in Los Angeles. Since they won their last title in 2020, the Lakers have struggled to maintain success and live up to the championship expectations placed on their shoulders. While they did make the Western Conference Finals last season, it was clear to see that the Lakers were outmatched, getting swept 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets, who went on to claim their first championship in team history.

Between putting out the hourglass emoji on social media and his vague answers during media availability in the locker room leading up to the trade deadline, James' cryptic messages seemed to create the idea that he could potentially be available in trade talks. While all calls made to Buss and the Lakers for LeBron were shot down immediately, the notion of James teaming up with Steph and the Warriors has gained a lot of traction.

After a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry was asked about the reports on Wednesday suggesting that the Warriors tried to make a move for LeBron at the trade deadline. While grinning through his answer, Steph pointed out that while he wasn't shocked to see the rumor, he was surprised to see this type of information get out.

“No, I'm never surprised. It's always a surprise when stuff like that gets out because I am assuming every team is making calls that if every fan or fan base or media group would know about it, it would maybe normalize the conversation that happens in the front office,” Curry said, via Warriors on NBCS. “Especially around the trade deadline when you're exploring around the league who's available and who's not. Obviously, a guy like Bron, you would probably call just to see. I don't know what the depths of those conversations were, but that was a nice little surprise this morning, for sure.”

Even though it doesn't appear as if there was ever any real traction regarding LeBron being on the move or possibly going to the Warriors, these recent rumors have sparked a lot of speculation regarding James' immediate future with the Lakers. The league's all-time leading scorer owns a $51.4 million player option for next season, and he has made his interest in teaming up with his son, Bronny, known for a while now.

Will LeBron and Steph ever play together on the same team? The good news for NBA fans and those wanting to see this is that the two legends will likely suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Whether or not they put on the same NBA jersey in the later stages of their careers is a major unknown.