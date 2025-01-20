Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been up and down throughout the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season. So much so that Curry can describe it as a roller coaster.

The Warriors were 12-3 after the first 15 games of the season, having controlled the top spot of the Western Conference at that point. They have since lost 17 of their last 25 contests, falling to 11th in the standings as they are tied with the Phoenix Suns for what would be the last play-in spot to advance to the postseason.

Curry spoke to ESPN about the Warriors' current situation, maintaining confidence that the team can return to form as a title contender. However, it requires them to not waver against opponents.

“It's very volatile right now in terms of the emotional roller coaster this year,” Curry told ESPN. “Similar to what it was like that [2021-22 season that ended with a championship]. I think it's a challenge for us to just try to maintain confidence in what we're doing, what we're building.

“And until we run out of time, we have to maintain it.”

Where Stephen Curry, Warriors stand at midpoint of season

Despite the Warriors struggling in form, Stephen Curry continues to be one of the best veteran stars in the NBA.

At age 35, Curry is averaging 23 points, 6.2 assists, and five rebounds per game after 33 appearances this season. He maintains high efficiency with his shot accuracy, making 45% of his attempts from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc.

On pace for another All-Star nomination for the 11th time in his career, Curry's case for the Hall of Fame has long been secured. However, having the opportunity to compete for another championship wouldn't hurt, especially as he approaches the latter part of his career.

What is required to make a run this season is more winning consistency from Golden State. Their offense has been below average with a scoring offense of 111.4 points per game (17th) and a 112.1 offensive rating (20th), but the defense has shown promise with a scoring defense of 110.8 points allowed per game (eighth) and a 111.6 defensive rating (ninth). If the team can return to the form they had to start the season, their title hopes will increase.

Following Monday's matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Warriors will focus on upcoming contests against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 25.