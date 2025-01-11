While Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were both ruled out against the Indiana Pacers, there was more clarification on their injuries. Head coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater before Friday's game the specifics of the injuries.

“Draymond’s back has been tight,” Kerr said pregame. “Steph still has fluid in his knee.”

The Warriors dynamic duo has been battling injuries throughout the season. However, they are two of the oldest players on the team. Curry is 36 and Green is 34, respectively. The two have been a part of countless winning seasons and championships. Curry and Green have four championships and were a part of a basketball dynasty.

Now, it's about building that championship culture with the young players. To build that culture, they need to be active and playing. Kerr emphasized taking caution with their injuries, considering their age.

“When they’re injured, we have to be careful or they’re going to miss a month or two and there goes our season,” Kerr said. “It’s the reality when players get older.”

Warriors are watching Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's injuries

Injuries come and go throughout the NBA, and the Warriors specifically. Curry and Green, they're the engine of the Golden State's success. The 19-18 record is reflective of their presence on the court. So far this season, Curry has been more injury-prone than in others.

For Green, he's been consistent on the floor when he's been healthy. Kerr is taking a cautious approach with his two stars. Even though players Jonathan Kuminga and Dennis Schroder have been productive, the team is run through the two stars. Still, Curry has played 30 games and Green has played 33 games.

Not to mention, the team is in a funk. Green even mentioned that the Warriors are missing their soul after a loss. No matter what, there's plenty of concern with the injuries. In a three-game road trip, it's unclear how long that Golden State will be without their two stars.

Although they sit ninth in the Western Conference, there's still a lot of time left in the season. This easily explains Kerr's hesitancy with the decision to monitor his two stars. Furthermore, besides Kuminga and Schroder, there hasn't been too much consistency.

The Warriors will hope to win without their two stars against a high-octane offense in the Pacers. However, this can be a test to see where Golden State is without its two stars. They'll need another player to step up tremendously if they want a victory.