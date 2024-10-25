The Golden State Warriors got off to a fast start to begin the 2024-25 season, as they demolished the Portland Trail Blazers 140-103 in their opening game. In just 25 minutes of play, Stephen Curry registered 17 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, a near triple-double in his first game of the season, as Draymond Green held things together on both ends as the leader of the team. However, both veterans now enter Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz on the Warriors' injury report.

While Golden State is likely to monitor minutes for their two stars early on in the season, the appearances of Green and Curry on the injury report have sparked the question: Are Steph Curry and Draymond Green playing against the Jazz on Friday night?

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green injury status vs. Jazz

As of Friday morning, both Curry and Green find themselves on the team's injury report. Whereas Curry is listed as questionable to play against Utah due to what the team is calling a “right hip contusion,” Green is also listed as questionable with a left knee contusion.

The good news for Golden State is that neither player left the opening game of the season in Portland with an injury, so these are nothing more than bumps or bruises that the two stars are dealing with.

It is also worth noting that De'Anthony Melton, whom the team added for extra backcourt depth in the offseason, is listed as questionable to play as well due to a right chest contusion.

In their season opener against the Trail Blazers, the Warriors controlled the pace of play from start to finish. After being tied 21-21 after the first quarter, the Warriors went on a 15-5 run in the second quarter and never looked back. Seven different players scored at least 10 points for the Dubs in this one, as Buddy Hield led all scorers with 22 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range off the bench.

Depth is the key strength of the Warriors, which is why head coach Steve Kerr is excited about this season and the different rotations he can tinker with.

“We’re gonna do it. I’ve never played 12 before, but we’re gonna do it,” Kerr said after Wednesday's victory. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody. But we just have to trust from one night to the next we’re gonna find combinations that really work, and the guys have to understand that some night’s their night, some night’s not, and that’s okay as long as we continue to play together and play hard.”

When the Warriors were at their peak, their mantra was “Strength in Numbers.”

Well, this organization finally has numbers again, which is why they have a chance to shock many and be real threats once again in the Western Conference. A 2-0 start to the season would simply back up this line of thinking, but the Warriors are going to need Curry and Green against a dynamic and overlooked Jazz team, who fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener.

So, when it comes to the question of if Curry and Green are going to be playing in Friday night's game, Kerr and the Warriors will provide further details on their status during pregame warmups.