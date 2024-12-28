The Golden State Warriors have lost three in a row and dropped their sixth straight game to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. However, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both didn't play due to injury.

The good news is both players are expected to return for Saturday night's clash with the Phoenix Suns, Steve Kerr said after the game.

Via Anthony Slater:

“Steph Curry and Draymond Green both expected to return tomorrow vs Suns, per Kerr.”

Curry sat out Friday due to knee injury management since this is a back-to-back. It's not anything to be overly concerned about. As for Draymond, he has a back contusion. Injuries like that can be tricky. The Warriors will be cautious with the veteran forward.

While Jonathan Kuminga showed out for 34 points on Friday with his two teammates sidelined, that was about the only bright spot. Andrew Wiggins scored just five points while just three others finished in double digits in scoring. No one outside of Kuminga put up more than 15 points.

The Dubs, who are known for their ability to get hot from deep, shot an atrocious 18% from three-point land and just 37% from the field. It was a forgettable performance for the depleted Warriors.

Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from long range this season. Dray meanwhile has posted averages of 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

On a more positive note, they return home for this matchup with Kevin Durant and the Suns, who are still without Devin Booker due to a groin injury. The return of Steph will be much-needed for their offense, while Green's presence on both ends is definitely going to come in handy as they look to slow down KD and Bradley Beal.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET at the Chase Center as the Dubs look to end their cold skid.