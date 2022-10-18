Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career

Stephen Curry is still at the top of his game as his 14th NBA go-around dawns. Not only did he lead the Golden State Warriors to a remarkable fourth championship in eight years last season, but did so while taking home NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. At 34, there’s an argument to be made that Curry played the best basketball of his life against the Boston Celtics.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Warriors’ franchise player is a long way from calling his legendary career quits.

Just how much longer will Curry play? That remains to be seen, but in a sprawling interview with Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News, Curry at least allowed for the possibility of following in Tom Brady’s footsteps as a fortysomething professional athlete.

“I don’t know. I’d imagine not,” Curry said when asked if he’ll play into his mid-40s, like Brady. “I hope my body is in decent enough shape where that can be a question. I don’t know. It’s not that far away. It’s just about how your body feels. Football and basketball are two different sports. If that’s a realistic thing, I hope I take care of myself where that’s a possibility.”

Few players in the NBA manage their body like Stephen Curry.

He put widespread concerns about the strength of his ankles behind him nearly a decade ago with hours and hours of diligent rehab, and took his commitment to strength training to new levels a few years ago. Curry hasn’t just avoided serious serious injury as a result, but emerged as a dogged defender and physical penetrator during the back half of his career.

Klay Thompson, for his part, sees no reason why Curry would be unable to play at his current level when he’s 40.

“I think he can do it as long as he wants. Steph works so hard, he’s in great shape and he really just loves the game. He’s extremely competitive. So, I think Steph can do this until he’s 40,” Thompson said at Warriors Media Day. “His game is suited for it. He’s not a power player; he’s powerful but obviously his game is based in more finesse. He’ll do it as long as he wants.”

Regardless, potential retirement plans are hardly at the forefront of Curry’s mind, though. The Warriors tipoff 2022-23 with ring night on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the official beginning of their quest for back-to-back titles—and an incredible fifth championship in nine seasons.

[Shayna Rubin, The Mercury News]