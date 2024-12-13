As the Golden State Warriors still recover from last Wednesday's loss against the Houston Rockets, there has always been a focus on Stephen Curry and when his possible retirement will come. While the Warriors focus now on fixing the offensive woes, Curry has spoken recently about retiring and the certain types of pathways there are in terms of ending an NBA career.

On the show “The Circuit of Emily Chang,” Curry breaks down how there are “two ways” people retire from the game of basketball, which is that it is either on their own accord or it's against their will. He would say that it's vital to monitor your body and be honest if it's still in shape to prepare for an 82-game season, which Curry believes he still has a lot left in the tank.

“There are two ways to really go out in basketball: either you’re forced out or you go out on your own terms,” Curry said. “I hope to be in a situation where you consider how your body feels, what it takes to get ready for games, and the offseason training that goes into preparing yourself for an 82-game season. There will be a clear sign that it’s time to hang it up. I don’t want to be the one that’s limping up and down the court trying to keep up with the young bucks, but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that yet.”

Because he is 36 years old, there are many people debating when he will decide to hang up the jersey and shoes and go off into the sunset. This was amplified when Curry signed his latest contract extension that could lead him to retire with the team that drafted him and made countless types of history.

Warriors' Stephen Curry frequently thinks about retirement

Curry would talk about possibly retiring after getting the new contract on the “TODAY” show and if it means he will retire as a Warrior.

“I hope so, for sure,” Curry said. “I'm going into my 16th year and always said it's a goal of mine to finish my career with that organization that has seen me go through the ranks and accomplish amazing things with Draymond and I know Klay's not with us anymore. But I want to keep winning, obviously. And I know we have hopefully some days ahead to keep doing that. So I definitely want to be there.”

There's no doubt that Curry is a legend in the game, winning four championships, two MVPs, and overall changing the game of basketball with his three-point shooting. Curry has said in the past, he thinks about retirement frequently.

“I think about [retirement] all the time,” Curry said after the last NBA All-Star Game. “But the thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game and there’s a routine and a cycle that goes where you embrace the now. Eventually, you’ll get to a point where you’ll wake up and whatever your body is telling you and whatever your mind is telling you, ‘It’s time,’ but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that.”

Golden State is 14-10, as their next game is against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.