The Golden State Warriors' future is anything but certain. Despite having superstar guard Stephen Curry under contract for several more years after signing a recent extension, a path back to the top of the NBA is unclear at best and out of the question at worst.

Although the Warriors won the NBA Championship just two years ago, a lot can change in two years. Two core pieces to that championship team — Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole — are no longer with Golden State. Poole, only a member of the Warriors' most recent championship team, was traded last offseason following a poor season that began by being punched in the face by then-teammate Draymond Green. Thompson left this offseason for the Dallas Mavericks, ending a 13-year tenure that included four titles and a revolution of the sport.

The man Thompson helped revolutionize basketball is, of course, Curry, who won his first and possibly only Olympic gold medal of his career this summer and subsequently inked a one-year extension with the Warriors, keeping him, in theory, in the Bay Area until 2027.

Curry, who the Warriors drafted seventh overall in 2009, has played his entire career — to this point — with Golden State and may ultimately finish his career with the team as well.

“I hope so, for sure,” Curry said on the “TODAY” show about retiring with Golden State. “I’m going into my 16th year and always said it’s a goal of mine to finish my career with that organization that has seen me go through the ranks and accomplish amazing things with Draymond and I know Klay’s not with us anymore but… I wanna keep winning.”

Will Stephen Curry retire with the Warriors?

The obvious conclusion from that statement, as well as previous comments by Curry, is that the two-time NBA MVP and all-time leading three-point scorer would prefer to stay with the Warriors until retirement. However, that last part — “I wanna keep winning” — will likely be the sticking point.

Curry has said in the past that he did not think he could stomach being a part of a rebuilding team. Since 2012, the Warriors have had just one losing season (2020, when most of the core was injured) and have reached the playoffs nine times in that span.

But the Warriors are anything but a lock for the postseason anymore. After winning the title in 2022, Green infamously punched Poole during practice, kickstarting a turbulent year in which Golden State narrowly avoided the Play-In in 2022 as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. While Golden State survived a seven-game fight with the Sacramento Kings in the first round, the Lakers, led by old rival LeBron James, eliminated the Warriors in the second round 4-2.

This past season, with Poole being shipped off to the Washington Wizards, things did not go smoothly. Green was suspended more than once during the year for on-court altercations and a quick ejection against the Orlando Magic in March seemingly prompted a visibly frustrated Curry to cry. Fortunately, Curry was able to lead the Warriors to a win in that game and many throughout the season. However, a playoff berth was not meant to be. Despite having two more wins than the previous season, the Warriors could only manage 10th in the Western Conference and were quickly bounced from the Play-In by Sacramento.

Now, without Thompson, Curry and Green will try to forge a new path in this Warriors-dominated era. How long they will attempt to do that remains the question, though.

Green signed a four-year deal last offseason, which keeps him under contract (if he picks up a $27.7 million player option) until 2027, when he would be 37 years old. After his extension late last month, Curry similarly is signed through the 2026-27 season; he is set to make $178 million over the next three years and would become an unrestricted free agent at age 39.