Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on potential retirement during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Stephen Curry will turn 36 years old in March. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors superstar continues to play an impressive brand of basketball. However, does Curry ever think about retirement?

“I think about it all the time, but the thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game and there’s a routine and a cycle that goes where you embrace the now,” Curry said during NBA All-Star Weekend, via Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints. “Eventually, it’ll get to a point where you’ll wake up and whatever your body is telling and your mind is telling you it’s time, but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that.”

Stephen Curry has plenty of good basketball left

Curry has already accomplished no shortage of impressive feats. He's a four-time champion and two-time MVP winner. His All-Star selection this season was the 10th of his career. Curry could retire today and still be a Hall-of-Famer.

With that being said, it's clear Curry wants to keep playing for at least a few more years. Curry's performance on the floor suggests that he has plenty of good years left in the NBA.

Despite the Warriors' up-and-down 2023-24 season, Curry is averaging 28 points per game on 46.2 percent field goal and 42.1 percent three-point shooting. He is also averaging 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per outing.

The Warriors are just 27-26 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. Yet, doubting a Stephen Curry-led team is always a risky thing to do. Golden State has displayed signs of life in recent action and it wouldn't be surprising to see them make a playoff run.

Curry knows that all Golden State needs to do is reach the postseason. This team has playoff experience so they know what it takes to win a series. As long as they get into the postseason, anything can happen.